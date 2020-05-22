Marjorie Dawn Farris

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON – Marjorie Dawn (Herr) Farris, age 88, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Marjorie was born to Charles and Lucille (Premo) Herr in Baraboo, WI on the family farm on November 28, 1931. Marge was an avid and accomplished bridge player, loved to read, and was a traveler of the world, both with husband Syl and with friends after his death in 1999. Europe, Australia, Hawaii, Nordic, Alaska, Russia, Africa, and China were some of her travels.

She always had at least 3 books checked out from the library, ready on the table next to her chair. Mom once told me the story of growing up on the farm in Baraboo. One day some men from the government came to the farm and told her father that the land was necessary for the construction of a war effort powder plant. They were devastated as they were paid just pennies on the dollar for the land taken from them. They moved to Lodi and went from farmers with acres of land to a city lot. She only spoke of it once. I could see it caused her great pain just to remember the words to retell me the story. Once in Lodi, almost everyone worked at the Lodi Canning Company during harvest time and Marge was no different. I cannot remember her exact job, but that was the start of her working life. She went to Oshkosh Teachers College for 2 years and taught at the elementary level for 2 years before marriage to Syl Farris.

They moved to Oregon in 1956 had she had still lived in the same house until her health dictated a move to a local nursing home for 2 months. They raised four children and had many happy memories of Friday nights out with friends, cards, and Saturday night pop and popcorn. Many weekends were spent with family, but especially Holidays.

In the mid 1975, Marge returned to school at Edgewood College and retained her elementary education degree. After graduation, Mom taught for the Oregon School District until retirement.

When Mom and Dad retired, traveling the world was their mission. I remember many but not all of their trips to the corners of the world. Dad loved Bavaria, Mom liked Scandinavia.

After Syl passed, Mom continued her world travels with friends, traveling to Europe, Africa for a safari, and her all time favorite CHINA! Her home was decorated in Chinese art, rugs, tables and benches. Sadly after 9/11 airline restrictions Mom never flew again.

Marjorie is survived by her 4 children, David (Nannette) of Jeannette, PA, Daniel (Kimberly) of Evanston, IL, Dena (Robert) Jacobs, and Sylvandean “Dean”, both of Oregon, WI; Grandchildren Charles and Angela Farris, Amanda Farris, Brian, Sarah, Jessica Jacobs, Mackenzie, Olivia, and Lily Farris; Great Grandchildren Grady and Mylah Farris, Rosalie and Violet Paul, and Jace Jacobs.

She was the last surviving member of the Herr family, with an infant brother and sister Evelyn (Herr) Thompson preceding her in death.

Private family burial was held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oregon Area Senior Center or the Oregon Public Library.

Her life was full, after raising 4 perfect children, she was well satisfied with the result. She was a great cook and baker, loved a morning bath, good coffee, breakfast out with friends, having her hair done, and sweet treats. Mom, I know there is a piece of chocolate in heaven waiting for you. We will always love you!