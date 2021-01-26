Marjorie A. “Marge” Schwebs

Site Contributor

MADISON – Marjorie “Marge” (Niesen) Schwebs, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids and Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. She was born May 22, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Irma Niesen.

Marge loved spending time in the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing and gardening. Bowling, the Packers as well as cooking and baking for others brought her much joy.

Marge is survived by her brothers, Don (Deb) Niesen, Denny Niesen and Dale Niesen; sister, Melanie (Julie) Niesen; sister-in-law, Phyllis Niesen; faithful companion, Miley; and many nieces, nephews, stepchildren and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Schwebs; parents, Herman and Irma Niesen; sister, Marilyn and brother-in-law, Lars Rogeberg; and brother, David Niesen.

