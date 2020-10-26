Marjorie A. Benkert

Marjorie A. Benkert, age 90, died peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Clare Friedensheim in Monroe.

She was born on March 20, 1930, the daughter of Francis Gavigan and Louise (Meudt) Gavigan. She grew up on a farm in Argyle and graduated salutatorian from Argyle High School in 1948. She attended business school in Milwaukee in 1949 where she met lifelong friends with whom she exchanged letters, family photos and Christmas cards even after it became too difficult to travel for their annual reunions. Marjorie married Robert Benkert on July 21, 1956. They worked together to build the home Robert designed. It was completed in 1960 and was the centerpiece of her entire life. Marjorie was a wonderful wife and mother and took great pride in caring for her home and family. Marjorie and Robert took many memorable family vacations within the U.S. and Canada when the kids were young. She volunteered at St. Victor’s school before working in the office at Monroe Manor (now Monroe Health Services) for more than 40 years. She was a dedicated employee and enjoyed the opportunity to help the residents and their families. She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi parish; she loved reading biographies and watching the Packers and the Badgers on TV. Marjorie and Robert enjoyed their trips to Europe, especially Switzerland. They also visited Branson, MO, New York City as well as Arizona and California to visit their children. Marjorie loved to spend time with her family and always looked forward to having her children come home to visit.

She is survived by her son, David (Wendy) Benkert of Irvine, CA and daughter, Mary Benkert of Phoenix, AZ.

She was preceded in death by an infant son Richard, her parents, husband, sisters Mary Golackson and Lois Cuneo.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with Monsignor Larry Bakke officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood cemetery, Monroe.

There will be no public visitation due to Covid-19.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank St. Clare Friedensheim and Monroe Clinic Hospice for all their care and support.