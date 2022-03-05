Marion L. Knutson

by Obituaries

Marion L. Knutson, 94, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Friday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Marion was born on June 6, 1927 in Harrison Twp., Grant county, daughter of Christian and Ella (Russell) Heer. She was united in marriage to Robert L. “Bob” Knutson on April 4, 1946 at the First Methodist Church, Platteville. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2004. Marion worked at the Burgess Battery Factory, Lens Craft/Fendall, LeMoines Shoes and then Governor Dodge Motel, Platteville for many years. She and Bob after retirement became very active at the Platteville Senior Center. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, gardening and playing golf.

She is survive by her four children, Doug (Bonnie) Knutson, Ron (Karen Forseth) Knutson, Debra (Dan) VanNatta and Susan (Alvin) Bellmer; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth (Doug) Davies; sister-in-law, Arlene Heer-Reilly and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, brothers, David, John, Ralph, and James Heer, sisters, Ruth Nodolf, Genevieve Olson and twin sister, Marie Hahn, and aunt, Mary Heer.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.