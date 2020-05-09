Marion “Dolly” (Zak) Greene

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Marion “Dolly” Greene, age 93 passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Home Again Memory Care.

Dolly was born December 10, 1926 in Ashland Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Harry and Agnes (Komasa) Zak. Dolly graduated from Ashland High School. After graduation she worked as a typist for the FBI in Washington DC and later sang with her cousin in Chicago entertaining troops and others. Returning home to Ashland, she worked at JC Penney. She married Robert (Bob) A. Greene in Ashland on September 27, 1947. They had many enjoyable years together. Dolly was an extremely devoted wife and loving mother to their five children. Bob and Dolly moved their family to Middleton, Wisconsin in 1962. For several years Dolly worked as a cook at Sauk Trail school in Middleton. Immaculately dressed Dolly, and Bob enjoyed going out “stepping” on most weekends, dancing, playing cards, dominoes, and bingo.

After raising five children, Dolly and Bob traveled to Florida and other warm destinations for many years in their RV, leaving right after Christmas and returning in the spring when the cold weather was ending in Wisconsin. Dolly often remarked she didn’t think she’d ever be so lucky in life to get to do all the traveling she and Bob did. They traveled to many places throughout the world.

Her big loves in life were her husband, children, and relatives whom she enjoyed seeing whenever possible. She had a green thumb so there were many flowers and plants always around that her family and neighbors all enjoyed. She and Bob always enjoyed time together with her in-laws Kenny and Pat Provost.

She is survived by her children: Al (Diana) Greene, DeForest, Diane (George) Esser, Verona, Nancy (Greg) Niesen, Middleton, Mary Kay Greene and Kevin Hughes, Equador and Robert Greene and Yuki Fujiwara of Boulder, Colorado. Six grandchildren: Andrea (Blake) Panosh and Curtis Greene (Ashley Nelson); Scott (Jill) Esser and Steve Esser (Li Zhang); Angela (Ryan) Fronek and Nick (Kelly) Niesen and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob), her parents Agnes and Harry, and brother Vernon Zak.

