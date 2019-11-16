Marilyn V. Anderson

MONONA-Marilyn V. Anderson, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 27, 1932, in Merrill, Wis., the daughter of Byron and Ida (Marnholtz) Emmerich.

Marilyn graduated from Merrill High School in 1950. She married Bob, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, on Aug. 2, 1951, in Sherman, Texas.

Marilyn was a great mom and wonderful grandma. She lived for her grandchildren and loved her family with her whole heart. Marilyn was a nature lover, enjoying gardening and feeding the birds.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Greg (Michelle) Anderson; granddaughter, Megan Anderson; three grandsons, Mason Anderson, Garrett Anderson and Brent Anderson; and two brothers, Eugene Emmerich and Ronald Emmerich. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Jeffrey L. Anderson. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

