Marilyn T. Mundt

Marilyn T. Mundt, age 83, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at her home, surrounded by her family, on February 21, 2021.

She was born on January 22, 1938 the daughter of Hilary and Lillian (LaDuc) Spangler. She was united in marriage to Duane Mundt on August 9, 1958. Marilyn enjoyed travel, spending time with her fur babies, riding her scooter, time on Facebook and sitting outside.

She is survived by her children, Ragine (Gary) Hendrickson of Belle Forche, South Dakota, Linda Stull of Sauk City, Dale (Janet) Mundt of Torrington, Wyoming, Danette Buell of Sauk City, Shawn LaRoche of Sauk City; a brother, Raymond (Bonnie) Spangler of Mcfarland; sister- in- law, Betty Spangler of Jefferson; 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Duane, a son Emil, 2 brothers, Roger and Richard Spangler, son in law, Wayne LaRoche, granddaughter, Cherie, and great granddaughter, Sierra.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City. Burial in the Sauk City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

