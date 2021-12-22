Marilyn M. Tydrich

by Obituaries

Marilyn M. Tydrich, 84, of Grafton, WI passed away December 19th, 2021, at home following a sudden illness, with her family at her side.

She was born January 2, 1937 in Richland Center, Wisconsin.

Marilyn graduated from Richland Center High School where she was active in music and many other activities. She later attended Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin and became a Medical Technologist following training at Madison General Hospital. Marilyn married the love of her life, James Tydrich on September 6th, 1958. She assisted Jim in achieving his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin, before concentrating on raising a family in Richland Center Wisconsin. As her children entered their teens, Marilyn returned to school to pursue her love of music and achieved a Bachelors degree in Music from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She taught music and piano in Richland Center for a number of years following her graduation. Marilyn was also active in P.E.O. chapters in Richland Center and Janesville and served as an officer in the organization.

Marilyn was known for her loving spirit, high energy, and positive outlook on life. She was gregarious and kind, making friends everywhere she went. She was the center of her family and continued to be very active with projects and activities right up to the time that she fell ill in November.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. James Tydrich of Grafton, Wisconsin, her son, Brian Tydrich (his wife, Lupe Montes) of Madison, Wisconsin, her daughter, Melanie Tydrich (her husband, Stephen Paul) of Port Washington, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Kellett of South Beloit, IL, sister-in-law, Mary Krajco of Hillsboro, WI, brother-in-law, Ray (Rose) Tydrich of Montello, Wisconsin, brother-in-law, Dennis Tydrich of Richland Center, WI and sister-in-law, Diane Tydrich of Bloom City, WI. Marilyn is also survived by a special niece, Linda (Ed) Spychalski of Roscoe, IL and many additional beloved nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her birth mother, Fern Bingham and her adoptive parents, Dr. Wilmer Edwards and Lucile Edwards. She was also preceded in death by brothers Don Bingham, Theron Bingham, Bernard Bingham and Robert Bingham, sisters Shirley Alvino and Mildred Alf and brothers-in-law, Edward Tydrich and Louis Krajco.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.

No gifts or flowers are required in Marilyn’s memory. Your support is more than enough during this difficult time.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

