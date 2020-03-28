Marilyn Lee (Imhoff) Brown

MADISON, Wis. — Our little Marilyn Lee (Imhoff) Brown got her angel wings on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

She was born on March 2, 1949. She lived a full life with the challenges from De Georges Syndrome. Her parents, Robert and Edith (Urban) Imhoff gave her unconditional love and taught her to persevere through her diversity. She was an advocate for many organizations with disabilities.

In 1982 she received a Self-Advocate of the Year Award from the Association for the Disabled. She worked for Madison Opportunity Center which helped Marilyn get a job at Rennebohm’s Restaurant. She had many jobs in her 71 years of life. She also worked with Options and Goodwill Industries. She volunteered at UW Hospital and anywhere she could lend a hand.

The best part of her life was when she met Gary Brown. They married on June 21, 1981. They had 27 years together, enjoying life to the fullest. Gary passed away on December 23, 2009. For 29 years she was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #603, Madison. Marilyn loved to play BINGO and loved attending Sunday Mass.

She is survived by her siblings: Mary Imhoff, Audrey Imhoff, Janet Imhoff, David (Lisa) Imhoff, Annette (Jim) Vanover; nieces and nephews, Vito DiPiazza, Catherine (Jeff) Boatman, Russell (Megan) DiPiazza, Suzanna (Josh) Kossel, Alesha Imhoff, Jessica Yittri and Carey Nelson-Yittri; great-nieces and nephews, Vito, Dominic, Isaac, Emily and Sasha; aunts and uncles, Emy Imhoff, Liz Waller, Frank and Rose Urban, Kathy Danielson and Bob and Ev Urban; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents; brothers, Thomas, Russell and Jim Imhoff; nephew, Andrew Yittri; niece, Angel DiPiazza and sister-in-law, Cindy Imhoff.

A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date.

Marilyn loved her family unconditionally and her saying was, “Family that prays and dances together, stays together.” “Thanks for the dance Eli and Elijah.”