Marilyn L. Steinhoff, 90, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Private family services will be at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery, Belmont. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Marilyn was born on March 16, 1931 in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, daughter of Roland and Elaine (Teasdale) Jones. She graduated from Belmont High School. After high school she was united in marriage to Leonard F. Steinhoff. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2020. She and Leonard farmed together in rural Belmont. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and baking. She and Leonard also enjoyed a good supper club and an occasional trip to the casino.

She is survived by her five children, Stephanie (John) Palmer, Steve (Nancy) Steinhoff, Jack (Teri) Steinhoff, Jim (Mary Jane) Steinhoff and Chris (Cheryl) Steinhoff; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice (Mark) Lee; one brother, Richard Jones and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, parents, and one sister, Judith Weber.

The family would like to THANK the staff at Park Place and St. Croix Hospice for all their care given to Marilyn.

