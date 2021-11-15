Marilyn K. (Parks) Gochenaur

by Obituaries

Belleville, WI – Marilyn K. (Parks) Gochenaur, age 67 passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at her home.

She was born on March 3, 1954 in Madison, WI the daughter of Donald and Esther (Ingwell) Parks. Marilyn Dodgeville High School in 1971. She would then work as a CNA at Badger Prairie Health in Verona for 30 years until her retirement. On March 2, 1991 Marilyn was united in marriage to Fred Gochenaur in Belleville, WI.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Fred, children Jennifer (Robert) Lease and Keith (Robin) Lease, step-children Amy Gochenaur and Cari (John) Bass, grandchildren Dustin Lates, Brooke, Ashley, and Tyler Lease, Mackenzi Gochenaur, Emily (Puneet) Syal, Ellen (Jonathan Hart) Bass, and a great-grandson Joshua Lates. She is further survived by her brothers Greg (Raeann) Parks, Don (Cheryl) Parks, and Steve (Henri) Parks, sisters Donna (Gary) Parks, Michelle Parks, Patricia (Jon) Parks, and Marcy Smith, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Please wear your Packer & Brewer gear to honor Marilyn.

A time of remembrance will conclude the gathering at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

