Marilyn Janet Lewis

JANESVILLE – Marilyn Janet (Ewing) Lewis, age 88, of Janesville, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the deep love of her family, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Remarkably, in the spirit of Marilyn, she died ever so softly, within minutes of being encircled by her sons and daughters-in-law in prayer and thanksgiving at her bedside, following a 2½-year battle with cancer.

Marilyn was born on August 5, 1933 in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the daughter of Floyd and Freda Ewing. She married Francis Teach in 1952, and sadly was widowed with two young children, Terry and Roxanne, just three years later. In 1960, she married Wayne “Bob” Lewis, of Richland Center, and they moved to Janesville. Together they had two sons, Randy and Steven, raising their blended family while living on Pershing Place for over 31 years. In 1992, with their four children grown, Marilyn and Wayne moved to a new home in Janesville, where they lived the rest of their lives together until Wayne’s admission to a skilled care facility and Marilyn’s death shortly thereafter.

Marilyn enjoyed working at Cedar Crest Nursing Home for over 25 years until her retirement. She was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan and treasured the memories of annual pilgrimages to Wrigley Field with her son, Terry. To the end, she relished her beloved Cubbies’ World Series title in 2016. Marilyn also loved riding her 3-wheel bicycle around the neighborhood, making frequent stops to chat with friends along the way. Marilyn had a soft heart for all of God’s creatures, beautifully exemplified by her adoption of sweet Cassie in 2009. Neglected, abused and brought to the Janesville Humane Society from a puppy mill, Cassie lived to the ripe old age of 17, thanks to Marilyn’s tender loving care. Many people will further remember Marilyn for her signature hug. Long, warm and freely given, Marilyn’s hugs were truly special, and her family has no doubt that she is now hugging angels.

Marilyn deeply loved her children and their spouses, Roxanne (Teach) Coy, who passed away in 2014; Terry Teach (Kathy); Randy (Britney); and Steven (Kathy). She also enjoyed special relationships with all of her grandchildren: Stacy, Jennifer, Brad, Nick, Adam, Jacob, Jeremy, Zachary, Courtney, Ashley, Randey Lea and Lily. She is further survived by 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Freda Ewing; her first husband, Francis Teach; her daughter, Roxanne (Teach) Coy; her brothers, Gordon, Lonnie, Lee and Larry; and her sister, Marveline (Ewing) Marshall.

The family wishes to thank the staff at SSM Health Cancer Center, especially Dr. Jacqueline Mullvain and the chemotherapy team. Thanks also to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, for their incredible and compassionate care of Marilyn and her family.

If so moved, donations in honor of Marilyn may be made to Agrace at www.agrace.org/donate.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

A celebration of Marilyn’s life will take place at a later date. Per Marilyn’s expressed wish, no formal funeral services will be held. No fuss. No fanfare. No flowers. That’s our Marilyn. Simple, gracious and grateful to her last breath.

