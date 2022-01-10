Marilyn J. Schriber

Marilyn Jane Schriber passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Marilyn was born on October 6, 1935 to Dwayne Price Massey and Genevieve Ruggles, in Dodgeville, WI. She lived on the Massey Homestead which was founded in 1855 by her Great Grandparents, Wright and Betty Warhurst-Massey. She lived there until June of 1955 when she married Paul Schriber. They were married for only 6 years before his untimely death. In July of 1962 she married Glenn Schriber and they spent their lives raising their family and living on the Schriber family Farm.

Marilyn had been a member of the OES since 1953, the Middlebury Methodist Church until its closing and then became affiliated with the Barneveld UCC. She was the Organist at Middlebury for a number of years, and taught Sunday School, plus belonged to the Ladies Aid.

Upon transferring to the UCC she was a Deacon for a number of years and a faithful member of the Women’s Fellowship. For 13 years, she and a dear friend, Arlene Theobald started and headed the weekly Coffee Hour. Membership in the Happy Hollow Homemakers was with a group of neighboring farm ladies with many memorable times. In later years she became interested in Genealogy and spent many hours in research. She also became the Historian of the Middlebury Cemetery Association.

The hours spent on the computer tracing family history and meeting the ‘living’ families was a hobby she truly loved. She loved her Massey roots. Until her stroke she never missed a Massey Reunion. Keeping her a part of the tradition, faithful relatives would visit her on that day.

Marilyn is survived by her family, Douglas (Cindy) Schriber and children, Monica (Kerby Thomas) and Monica’s son, Riley; Ryan (Hannah Flister) and his son, Leyton; Nancy (Tim) Huffman and their sons, Nicholas (Jenessa) and Connor (Sarah); and Charles (Susan) Schriber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwayne and Genevieve; first husband, Paul Schriber; her firstborn, Sheryl Anne Schriber; her in-laws, Conrad and Phyllis Schriber and her husband, Glenn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Barneveld Congregational UCC. Pastor Carolyn Kennedy will officiate with burial in Middlebury Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 and again on Monday after 10:00 A.M.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

Marilyn’s family would like to thank the staff at Upland Hills Nursing &Rehab Center and Upland Hills Hospice for their compassionate care. And special thanks to Beryl Melcher for his many visits.

