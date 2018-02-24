Marilyn J. Schaefer

Marilyn J. Schaefer, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Brookdale Madison North. She was born on Aug. 19, 1923, in Belleville, Ill., the daughter of Joseph and Ida (Wolfley) Seubert. Marilyn graduated from Academy of Notre Dame High School. She married James Schaefer on Nov. 11, 1949. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas crocheting and knitting group, a group that donates their homemade items to those in need. Marilyn enjoyed playing Canasta, crocheting, bowling, swimming, baking and traveling around the country. She loved jewelry and especially loved to dance the Jitter bug with her husband. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Holly (Ronn) Irving; granddaughter, Jaime Irving (Tim Ruddy); grandsons, Nick Irving (Sara McCarthy), Mike (Becky) Irving, Jonn (Heather) Irving and Joe (Jackie) Irving; and great-grandsons, Indy Brooks and Landon Irving. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI 53717. The family would like to thank Dr. Orest Kostelyna for his outstanding compassion and care given to Marilyn and to Fr. Bart Timmerman and her Lord God, for spiritually guiding Marilyn throughout her life and in her final days.

