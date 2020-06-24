Marilyn J. Rudd

Madison – Marilyn J. Rudd, age 76, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was born September 17, 1943 in Edgerton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Norman and Wanda (Fessenden) Anderson. Marilyn married Peter Rudd on January 27, 1967.

Marilyn retired after 29 years from the State of Wisconsin in 2006. She enjoyed reading, Badger basketball, lunching with friends and spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Marilyn is survived by her husband; daughters, Laura (Joseph) Tiller, Rebecca Davey; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica) Tiller, Christopher Tiller, Matthew Davey, Megan Davey, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Warren and Clifford Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass.

Burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. James School, 1128 St. James Ct., Madison, WI 53715.

