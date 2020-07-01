Marilyn J. Reigstad

Madison – Marilyn Reigstad, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born on February 22, 1944 in Madison, wo Berne and Inez Reigstad. In Marilyn’s adult years, she returned to school, in 1992 to earn a certificate in criminal justice. She retired from the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections – Division of Community Corrections.

She is survived by brother, John (Marge) of Minocqua; sister, Lyn of Madison; nephews, Steve (Ann) of Menomonie Falls and Tom of DeForest; and grand-nephews, Casey, Braden and Declan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following her request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

