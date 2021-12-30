Marilyn Ann Brehm

Marilyn A. Brehm, 80, of Kieler, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, IA. Family and friends may call on Monday, January 3rd from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler WI, also on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the parish center. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Marilyn was born on April 29, 1941 to George & Lorraine (Nagelmaker) Wise in Dubuque, IA. She married Harold W. Brehm on October 15, 1960 of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Marilyn enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, movies, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Harold; 4 children: Cliff (Shelly) Brehm of Cuba City, WI, Kathleen Brehm of Grafton, WI, Eric (Evelyn) Brehm of Eastvale, CA and Mike (Lina) Brehm Sun City, CA; 7 grandchildren: Jared, Rebecca (Ryan), Lucas, Marcus, Noah, Liana and Liander; a great-grandchild, Emmett; a brother, Robert (Brenda) Wise of Dubuque, IA; 2 brothers-in-law: Joseph Brehm and Robbie (Janice) Brehm; 2 sisters-in-law: Shirley Auderer and Darlene Cook; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters & their husbands: Kathleen (Bob) Johns, Linda (Terrance) Stoffel and Georgette “Gigi” (Chris) Plumley, 3 brothers-in-law: Lawrence Brehm, Clarence Brehm and Leon Cook and a sister-in-law: Shirley Brehm.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Marilyn A. Brehm Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Marilyn Brehm Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

