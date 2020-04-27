Marilyn Ann Anderson

Site staff by Site staff

Marilyn Ann Anderson, age 79, passed away peacefully Apr. 25, 2020 at Tivoli Nursing Care in Portage.

She was born in Madison on Mar. 1, 1941 to the late Alvin and Rose (Marty) Smith. She attended and graduated from South Wayne High School. She married Bob Schumacher having 7 children before she later married Mel Anderson adding 2 more to her family. Marilyn and Mel were married close to 28 years before Mel passed in 2002. She lived for her family and was known to all the neighborhood kids as mom for her open door to all. She enjoyed her family time and also enjoyed the time spent with the Merry Mom’s Homemakers Group.

Marilyn is survived by her 9 children, Dina (Lonnie) Peterson and their 3 children, Ryan (Tina) Herlitz, Lisa (Lee) Bender, Mary (Aaron) Lundburg and great-grandchildren, Reese and Ella and Violet and Avi; Lynn (Dan) Schumacher, Rob Schumacher, Jon and (Barb) Schumacher, Curt (Luanne) Schumacher and their children, Seth, Jacob and Amanda Hoffmeister; Fred Schumacher, David Schumacher, Brian Anderson, Benjamin Anderson; siblings, Teri Keach, Alvin (Lita) Smith, Nancy Kaminski. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband Mel, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Schumacher and sister, Ronna Summer.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

A memorial will be established in Marilyn’s name.

Marilyn’s family would like to thank the caregivers and nursing staff at Tivoli and to Dr. Brenda Blohm for Marilyn’s excellent care.

“Good night, God Bless you and I love you” (Mom) Marilyn

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com