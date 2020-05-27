Marilyn A. Greimel

Site staff by Site staff

Earth lost a precious gem, and Heaven received an angel with the passing of Marilyn Ann (Jones) Greimel, age 89, who passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Fri. May 22, 2020.

She was born in Baraboo on Dec. 11, 1930 to the late Alexander and Evelyn (Magli) Jones. She was raised at Dam Heights above the Prairie du Sac Dam on Lake Wisconsin where her father worked for WP&L. Marilyn graduated from Prairie du Sac High School; class of 1949. She went on to attend University of Wisconsin at Madison. There she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1953 and played the clarinet in the University of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, where she earned the honor of first chair . Marilyn married John Greimel on June 20, 1953; together they built a home on Lake Wisconsin at Grubers Grove and raised four children: twins Michael and Mark, Jennifer, and Mitchell. She later married John Hoelzlhammer Jr. on Feb. 14, 1991; he preceded her in death on Apr. 27, 2018. Marilyn worked as a kindergarten teacher for the Sauk Prairie School district for 33 years before retiring in 1995. She had a gift for working with children. She remembered all of her students into adulthood and enjoyed seeing them in the community. In later years, she appreciated that many of them took care of her during her time in the nursing home.

Marilyn was known to be an excellent cook and nothing brought her more joy than preparing a meal for her friends and loved ones to savor. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and clipping recipes. Her daily mail included numerous catalogs from her favorite stores which she loved to look at and shop from, and a visit to her home would often end with her sending her visitors home with articles or recipies she had lovingly clipped and saved for them. Marilyn was an avid reader who loved collecting quotes, the daily crossword, and a good, sharp number two pencil. Marilyn cherished nature and all animals, and was a lifelong supporter of conservation. At home, she enjoyed growing herbs and tending to her many orchids. She had a playful spirit and could always make you smile with one of her signature phrases or songs. She was ever classy, stylish, and had a way of making everything beautiful. She treasured her family and friends, and visitors were always welcome in her home. Above all, Marilyn was an eternal optimist who will be remembered by all for her remarkable ability to greet everything that life brought to her door with resilience, grace, and unwavering positivity.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Michael Greimel, Jennifer (Douglas) Gjertson; grandchildren, Sommer (Darryl Berney) Von Behren, Casey (Justin Murray) Greimel, Kristin and Matthew Greimel, Tyler (Brittany) Greimel and Vincenti Greimel; great-grandchildren, Ari, Ava and Ezra Rowe, Nova Greimel and Calvin Berney; brother, Doug (Sherryl) Jones; sister-in-law, Louise Guyton; John’s children, John J. (Kathy), Carl (Cindy), Eric (Shannon Austin) Hoelzlhammer; John’s grandchildren, Steven, Jesse, Heidi, Sara, Lydia, and Abigail; and many dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by sons, Mark and Mitchell Greimel; sister-in-law Marie Theisen, and sister-in-law Helena Van Den Elzen.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Sauk Prairie Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Marilyn’s family would like to express their appreciation for the exceptional care Marilyn received from Karen Voelker and the caring staff at Maplewood Village and later at Maplewood Nursing Home, Sauk Prairie Hospital, and the spiritual guidance from Pastors Doris Simpson and Claire Douglas from Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac.

A memorial will be established in Marilyn’s name.

We Love you, Mata Hari, and we’ll see ya around the campus.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com