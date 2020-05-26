Marie G. Bloechl

Marie G. Bloechl age 88, passed away 5/20/20 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac.

She was born on 9/5/1931. She was the daughter of John and Mayme (Endres) Zander. She was united in marriage to Otto Bloechl on April 24, 1954.

Most remember Marie by her smiling face working at the local grocery stores. She retired in 1996 from WC Sentry and then worked several years at KCB Bookkeeping. Mom enjoyed knitting, feeding the hummingbirds, loved watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Tiger Woods, and cherished time spent with her family.

She lovingly raised four children, welcomed seven grandchildren, and adored five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Otto, her parents, and was the last of the original Zanders of Zander’s Creamery in Cross Plains.

A private mass will be held Saturday, May 30th at 11:00 at St Aloysius Catholic Church with the burial immediately following.

Special thanks to the staff at Maplewood for the wonderful care she received for the past 4 months. Steve and Sandy would also like to thank the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their compassionate care of mom and the two of them during the last few hours of her life.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.