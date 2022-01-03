Marie E. Martin

by Obituaries

Marie E. Martin, 84, of Lancaster, died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon) at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Friends may call on Monday from 10:00 AM. until the time of the service. The family is requesting anyone in attendance to wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Marie was born in rural Lancaster on March 6, 1937 daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Pierce) Nehls. She graduated from Platteville High School. On April 6, 1956 she was united in marriage to Wilbur Martin at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. For 50 years for LCC, Lancaster, where she was a supervisor. She and Wilbur used perform musically where she played the guitar and Wilbur the fiddle. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, reading and gardening. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Marie truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her husband, Wilbur; two children, Cathy (Kevin) Olson and Greg (Donna) Martin; son-in-law, Doug Hubbard; grandchildren, Melissa (Ben) DeWitt, Eric (Kate) Olson, Emily (Josh) Ball, Michael Olson, Scott (Miranda) Martin, Jeff (Emily) Martin, Nicholas Martin and Matthew Martin; great-grandchildren, Brandt DeWitt, James Olson, Estherlynn Marie Ball, Zachariah Ball, Jesse Ball, Rayna Ball, Freya Martin, Finn Martin, and Bexley Martin, she is also survived by her brother, Richard (Karen) Nehls.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Hubbard, grandson, Brian Hubbard, parents, and brother-in-law, Marcus Martin.

