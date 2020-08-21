Marie E. Engebretson

Marie E. Engebretson age 82 of Monroe, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Marie was born on August 21, 1937 in Sylvester Township, the daughter of Rudy and Erma (Buehler) Mader. She graduated from Monroe High School and married Leroy E. Engebretson on April 16, 1969 at St. John’s United Church of Christ. Marie and LeRoy farmed in the Monroe and Juda area for several years. Marie also worked for Advance Transformer, Green County Pre-Pack, and Kleen Mart. Most recently she was helping clean at the Monroe Regional Airport.

Marie is survived by several nieces, Debbie (John) Shroeder, Dawn Robelia, Cheryl (Terry) Blosch, Susan (Gary) Smith, Betty Jo Mader, Annette Mader, Kandy Mader-Lapp, Denise Condon, Billie Rae Graff, Jody (Dan) Baldwin; sisters-in-law, Patricia Mader and Beth (Stuart) Leopold; and special friends, Dave and Linda Ellsworth, Bill and Jeanne Hollingsworth, and Harold (Ardelle) Swedlund.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy on March 20, 2008; an infant son; two brothers, Walter and Rudy G. Mader; and a niece, Cindy Miller.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, followed by graveside services at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.

A memorial fund will be established in Marie’s name.

Due to current health restrictions masks will be required while inside the funeral home.