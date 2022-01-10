Marie A. Nachtigal

COTTAGE GROVE – Marie A. Nachtigal, age 77, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Marie was born on Sept. 25, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Bogeslaw and Eveleyn (Marx) Ross.

Marie met her husband Francis Nachtigal, the love of her life while he was serving in the military in South Philly. It was truly love at first sight and after a whirlwind courtship, they were united in marriage on Jan. 23, 1965, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Philadelphia. As Francis completed his military service the decision was made to move back to Wisconsin, eventually settling in their forever home in Cottage Grove. Marie began her career with Kohls Food Store in Madison in 1971 and eventually retired after 30 years of service.

Family was always important to Marie. She valued and cherished the time when her family was near, and she had a great affection for her beloved dogs, Bucky and Buddy. Traveling was one of the great joys Marie had and over the years she and Francis traveled to many warm destinations with their dear friends, Kenny and Shirley Buckley. Marie considered Shirley the sister she never had and always looked forward to their time together during these travels. Marie’s favorite destination was Puerta Vallarta where over the years she and Francis developed many friendships with people from all over the world.

Marie is survived by her five children, Kathy (Jeff) Borgedahl, Joe (Diane) Nachtigal, Michelle (Mike) Leeder, Theresa (Doug) Schuyler and Chris (Stephanie) Nachtigal; 14 grandchildren, Amanda (James) Nachtigal, Michael Nachtigal, Ryan Nachtigal, Joshua Leeder, Jessica (Christian) Schloss, Jarod Leeder, Jenna (Nick) Donley, Brandon Borgedahl, Jayme (Spencer) Schuyler, Julia Schuyler, Kiah Nachtigal and Hunter, Tyler and Mason Meyers; nine great-grandchildren, Gage, Alexa, Hailie, Kinsley, Rahmya, Aurora, Kylie, Makenna and Novalee; and two brothers, Ted (Rose) Emery and Bob (Joan) Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Czech National Cemetery, Yuba, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their support of Marie and her family.

