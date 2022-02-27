Marianne D. Hose

by Obituaries

MADISON, Wis. – Marianne D. Hose, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2022, in Madison, WI. She was born in Milwaukee on June 4th, 1948, to Harvey and Lydia Hose.

Marianne attended John Marshall High School, graduating in 1966, and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Edgewood College in Madison, WI. Marianne worked for Playcon in Fitchburg before beginning her 30-year career in accounting and as a Budget Analyst for the City of Madison Streets Department. She was active in her community for many years as a member of the Madison Credit Union Board of Directors, an usher at American Players Theatre, and an election poll worker.

Marianne had a passion for life, had a big heart, and was never too busy to help family and friends. She was an avid reader, loved to travel throughout the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and especially enjoyed her annual vacations to Door County with her close friend, Lynn. Marianne had a special love for animals and was the best cat and dog sitter a friend could ask for. She enjoyed Badger football games, was a Madison Packer Backer, and had an adventurous spirit for all kinds of sports including golf, swimming, skiing, yoga, walking, and skydiving. Her one dream adventure come true while working for the City of Madison, was to drive a snowplow.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents and half-sister, Irene. She is survived by her sister Betty (Barry) Eichhorn, Pennsylvania; brother Dick Hose, Racine; special friend John Haas, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great, great-nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed by her many friends.

A celebration of Marianne’s life will be held at a future date. Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704 (608.249.8257) is serving the family. Donations in memory of Marianne can be made to Edgewood College, Madison, WI, or the Dane County Humane Society.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.