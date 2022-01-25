Marian Ruth Urbanek

by Obituaries

Marian Ruth Urbanek, 85, of Blue River WI, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills.

She was born on August 2, 1936, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Krause) Burlingham.

Marian was a gold card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assoc. She worked as a rodeo secretary and timer for more than 50 years. She started as a rodeo secretary for Fred Cochran in Solon, Iowa before joining the PRCA. She started her career there with Rodeos Inc., and went on to work for Korkow Rodeo from South Dakota as well as numerous others before ending her career with Dakota Rodeo. Through the years she worked as a timer at the National Finals Rodeo twice and secretaried or timed the Great Lakes Circuit Finals numerous times.

She was a longtime Grant County, WI resident, living in the Woodman and Blue River area since 1965. She enjoyed her friends at the Marion-Woodman Church ladies aid group and Blue River Methodist Church. After ending her career as a rodeo secretary she moved to Stillwell, OK and worked at the University of Oklahoma for several years before returning to the Boscobel area.

Marian is survived by her sister Nancy of Cedar Rapids IA, two children: C.J. Urbanek of Wynnewood, OK, Mike (Martha Martin) Urbanek of Blue River, WI; four grandchildren: Calvin Urbanek, Tracie Aker, Ashley Hebert (Ty), and Jack Urbanek; five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Clayton, Cole, Charlie and Harper as well as her longtime close friend Rosemary Aden.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, son Milton, daughter Dawn.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery, Solon, IA.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.