Marian L. Rufer

MONROE-Marian Louise Rufer, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1925, in Winslow, IL, the daughter of Lester and Mabel Rackow. She married Lloyd U. Rufer on March 14, 1951.

Marian loved farming and spent most of her life farming alongside her husband on their family farm. She enjoyed milking cows, canning, baking pies and having garage sales where she sold her famous “potato donuts”. Marian and Lloyd spent many Saturday nights or Sunday afternoons dancing with their friends, which they both truly loved.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Phillips of Monticello, La Vonne (Jim) Rossa of Madison, Sandra (Paul) Lincicum of Monroe, Debra Studt (David Schultz) of Sun Prairie and Dale (Cheryl) Rufer of DeForest; 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Marian is also survived by sisters, Margaret Marquis, Betty Rackow, and brother, Duane Rackow; and sisters-in-law, Verla Rackow and Sonja Rackow.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; brothers, Leland, Elwin and Robert; sisters-in-law, Norma Rackow and Annette Rackow; and brother-in-law, Philip Marquis.

Private family services and burial will be held at Washington Church Cemetery, rural Monticello.

For those who prefer, memorials are suggested in Marian’s name to SSM Hospice, 2802 Walton Commons Lane, Madison, WI 53718.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Caring Hands, St. Mary’s Hospital ICU 5W and 5SW for all their compassionate care.