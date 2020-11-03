Marian Josephine Taylor

BLOOMINGTON, WI – Marian Josephine Taylor, age 90, of Bloomington, WI, was granted her greatest wish when she was called on by her Heavenly Father from the comfort of her own home on Monday, November 2, 2020.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Barbara Lorenz, born in Prairie du Chien, WI, on December 27, 1929. Marian attended grade school at St. John’s Catholic School and Prairie du Chien High School where she graduated in 1947. Marian met Lyle “Tinker” Taylor while dancing at the Checkerboard Ballroom. They were married on June 9, 1951 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. Marian and Lyle were blessed with 10 children and purchased the Economy Feed Mill in 1964.

Marian was a devout Catholic and even though dementia took many things from Marian, she was able to remember her prayers each night. Faith and family were the foundation of Marian’s life. She was committed to volunteering at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School. Marian was an active member of the Grandparents and Prayer Partners programs and was well known as the “Fluoride lady” for many years. Marian never missed mass and was a dedicated Eucharistic Minister and a large supporter of the St. Mary’s Parish Players. Over the years, Marian donated gallons of blood to her local community. She also did not miss an opportunity to support her grandchildren and great-grandchildren by attending endless baptisms, weddings, graduations, and birthday parties. Marian loved playing cards and was a wicked cribbage player. She enjoyed taking bus trips and going to watch a show with friends and family. And Marian was the #1 potato peeler at Ma’s Bakery! Marian loved nothing more than her family and was a very dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Marian is survived by her children: Debby (Chuck) Kratochwill, Terry Forst, Gwen (Mark) Herbers, Sue Breuer, Roger (Mary) Taylor, Bob (Julie) Taylor, Rodney (Carla) Taylor, Mary (Kurt) Adrian, and Jim (Jen) Taylor; 32 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle “Tinker” Taylor; her daughter, Diane Guanella; her sister, Rita (Louie) Horkheimer, her brother Joe (Ethel) Lorenz, a brother-in-law, Allan Taylor; and her godson, Bill Horkheimer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington with Fr. John Meinholz and Fr. Bart Timmerman officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bloomington. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church, where a parish Rosary will be prayed in Marian’s honor at 10:45 a.m. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington is entrusted with her services.

A special thank you to Pam Myhre, APNP and Crossing Rivers Health Center for the wonderful care you provided to Marian over the years. And to all the family and friends for their love, support and care that enabled us to keep Marian at home all these years, especially to Mary Zenz, Nancy Mumm, Carrie Hochausen, Karen Marshall, Sheila Eastman, Sara Hampton and Sam Pulvermacher.

A prayer that Marian said each and every morning to start her day:

“Lord grant me strength to meet this day;

Please take my hand and lead the way.

Teach me trust and patience too,

In daily tasks which I must do.

When I may falter hear my prayer,

Strength is knowing You are there.”

