Marian Jorgenson

Marian Jorgenson, age 97 of Darlington, WI passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington.

She was born May 18, 1923 in rural Argyle, WI the daughter of Albert and Laura (Skattum) Everson. Marian was born and raised in rural Argyle where she attended Andrews Elementary School and graduated from Argyle High School.

She married the love of her life, Merlin E. Jorgenson on April 4, 1943 at Apple Grove Lutheran Church in rural Argyle. Together, they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before Merlin’s death in November of 1993. Following her marriage to Merlin, the two moved to the Wiota area where she remained for the next 74 years.

Marian is survived by her children: Arleigh (Joni Leonard) Jorgenson of Grand Marais, MN, Sharon (LeRoy) Petersen of Rock Springs, WI, and Duane (Liz) Jorgenson of Darlington; her grandchildren: Odin (Betsy) Jorgenson, Anna (Will) Sandstrom, Emily (Chad) Walter, Sarah (Ryan Billig) Murphy, Dewey (Tina) Jorgenson, Becky (Kyle) Friedrich, Matthew (Becca) Jorgenson, and Amy (Brady) McDaniel; and her great-grandchildren: Isaac, Wyatt, Cullen, Brennan, Gunnar, Sigrid, Bradley, Paige, Ethan, Addison, Angelina, Bo, Jake, Arvo, Quentin, Gracyn, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Merlin; one sister: Lillian Johnson, and two brothers: Harold Everson and Arleigh Everson at age 3.

Marian was a member of Apple Grove Lutheran Church where she was a member of their church council, part of the ELCA Women, and taught Sunday school. She was also the leader of Lutheran Brotherhood/Thrivent Charitable Organization for Lafayette County, WI. Marian was a proud member of Van Matre Mothers Club, Wisconsin China Painters, Happy Hour 4H Leader, and Lafayette County Homemakers where she was a charter member.

In her free time Marian enjoyed china painting, rosemaling, and tole painting. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and was always collecting memorabilia. Marian cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and all of the memories they created together. She was always very willing to help her family, many friends, and neighbors with anything they needed and available to give them advice or just listen. She had a kind gentle soul that will forever be missed by her family and friends.

A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Apple Grove Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel L. Bohlman officiating. Burial will be in Apple Grove Cemetery. A public visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church (6682 State Road 78, South Wayne, WI 53587).

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com