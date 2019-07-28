Marian (Hodgson) Forseth

Marian Forseth, age 89, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

She was born to Leslie and Margaret (Knudson) Hodgson in Spring Green on December 16, 1929. She graduated from Spring Green High School and was a state employee for many years. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church. Marian married Kenneth Forseth in 1952.

He preceded her in death as did her parents and brother John. She is survived by nieces, Patricia Smith, Lampasas, TX and Lesley Griffin, Spring Branch, TX. A celebration of life was held at Westshire Village. Interment will be at the Eastside Cemetery, Dodgeville.

Donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, UW Carbone Cancer Center or the charity of your choice. Thanks to all her church and Westshire friends for their help during her illness.

