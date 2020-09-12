Marian F. Devito

LODI – Marian F. Devito, age 88, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Divine Rehab and Nursing-Lodi. She was born on June 27, 1932, in Marcelles, IL, the daughter of Marion and Vurtus (Kinade) Illiff.

Marian worked with TSA as a Security officer at O’Hare International Airport until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, being with family and taking care of all her animals over the years.

Marian is survived by her brother, Dennis (Myrtle) Illiff; her sister, Judy (Ed) Gavarrete; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by two sons, Danny and Billy; and her parents.

A celebration in honor of Marian’s life will be held at a later date.