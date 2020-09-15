Marian E. Frazier

MADISON, Wis. – Marian E. Frazier, age 95, of Madison, Wis. (2016-2020), and previously of Fort Myers, Fla. (1995-2016) and Elmhurst, Ill. (most of 1924-1995), passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Brookdale Madison West in Madison, Wis.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Walter and Mabel (McCannel) Foote. Marian moved with her family from Chicago to Elmhurst, Ill. when Marian was very young and Elmhurst remained her home for many years. Marian graduated from York Community High School in Elmhurst, Ill., when she was only 16 years old.

After high school, Marian went to work at the First National Bank of Chicago where she met the love of her life, Garnet Frazier. Marian traveled to Oakland, Calif., during World War II when she was 19 years old, to marry Garnet on April 29, 1944, while he was on weekend leave from his duties with the U.S. Navy. Garnet and Marian lived briefly in Oakland, until Garnet was discharged from the Navy, then they returned home to live in Chicago until 1949, when they moved to Elmhurst. Marian and Garnet lived a long and wonderful life together for 66 years until Garnet passed away in 2010 at age 93. They had an extraordinary life-long love affair and 66 years together filled with children, grandchildren, dinner parties and celebrations, sailing and boating, many vacations to exciting places, and many, many dear friends. Marian and Garnet were part of a “Potluck” dinner party group that met the second Saturday of every month for over 40 years.

Marian also had a long off-and-on career as a Paralegal that she enjoyed over the span of many years working at various law firms including Daniels Law Offices in Elmhurst, Ill., and (Jerome) Schain, et. al. Law Offices in Chicago. Marian loved entertaining, all water activities including scuba diving, cooking and entertaining, reading, drawing and crafting, living in Florida, spending time with her family and friends and just having fun. In her very late years while blind in one eye, Marian continued to have an extraordinary talent at drawing people and characters and practiced that activity until the end of her life.

Marian was active in many clubs and service organizations throughout her life including PTA (President some years), Madison School Picture Lady, Illinois Children’s Home and Aid Society (where she picked up adoptive newborn babies and transported them to foster homes prior to adoption), Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary and likely others. She was also an active member of the First Congregational, United Church of Christ in Elmhurst for many years. Marian had an intellect she was correct to be proud of, and a great sense of humor that she willingly used to shock and amuse those around her until the end of her days.

Marian is survived by two daughters, Mary (Daniel) Robb and Linda Schain (ex-husband Jerry Schain); two sons, Michael (Pam) Frazier and James Frazier (ex-wife, Joyce Frazier); six granddaughters, Amanda (Todd) Renschler, Jessica (Scott) Waszak, Kathryn Frazier, Caitlin Robb (Wesley Whitaker), Elizabeth Robb, and Natalie Robb; five grandsons, Aaron Schain (wife Maura Smyth), Zachary (Anna) Frazier, Daniel (Lindsey) Frazier, Matthew Frazier, and John Frazier; and 13 great-grandchildren between the ages of two and nine, Sebastian, Eliana and Vivian Renschler; Rowan and Eliot Smyth-Schain; Vivian, Elijah and Jillian Wasczak; Noah and Mae Frazier; and Finley, Nash and Rhett Frazier.

Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Garnet Frazier; parents, Walter and Mabel Foote; brothers, James Foote and Robert Foote; sisters, Margaret Foote and Frances Foote Slovig; and grandson, Ssgt. Jacob L. Frazier.

Many thanks to old and new staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and at Brookdale Crossings Memory Care. Also tremendous thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for all the wonderful care to Marian toward the end of her life at a time when family could not physically be there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of gifts, donations may be sent to Agrace HospiceCare or to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance, Madison, WI.

A private burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. and a Celebration of Life will be held when social distancing restrictions have been lifted.

