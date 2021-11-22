Marian C. Eustice

by Obituaries

Marian C. Eustice, 94, of Platteville, formerly of Belmont, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Marian was born on May 2, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of George and Mary (Halyko) Veverka. Marian married Raymond Robert “Nubs” Eustice on May 12, 1994 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2007.

Marian is survived by her children, Donald (Pat) Johnson, Barb Johnson, Gregg (LuAnn) Johnson and Jack (Ann) Johnson; 13 grandchildren, Kevin (Ashley) Frontz, Justin (Heather) Hoffman, Audrey Hanson, Chad (Stacy) Weigel, Mikey (Sarah) Weigel, Alissa (Jesse) Wedig, Brett Schuppener, Renee Schuppener, Scott (Leah) Schuppener, Macy (Zack Loger) Johnson, Kaelyn (Tyler Prust) Johnson, Lucas Johnson and Jenna Johnson; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Spencer-Lee, nieces and nephews.

Marian was also preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Shannon Frontz and brother, George Veverka.

