Maria Luberda

Maria Luberda, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, age 69, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin with her loving family by her side.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Friday morning at the church beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Maria was born April 4, 1952 in Dlugopole, Poland the daughter of Jozef and Genowefa (Kowalkowska) Obrochta. In September of 1969 she married Marian Luberda at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Chicago. In 1989 they moved to the Dells area and operated the Sandman Inn.

Maria is survived by her dear husband, Marian; children, Casey (Mary) Luberda, Aneta Luberda (Rich Grabowski), Andrew (Michelle) Luberda; grandchildren Angelica, Casey Jr., Sebastian, Jacob; and a brother, Stanley (Halina) Obrochta. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jozef Obrochta and John Obrochta and a sister, Anna Toczek.

