Marguerite Mary Jones

MANITOWOC, Wis. — Marguerite Mary Jones, age 97, passed away peacefully at Milestone Senior Housing/Assisted Living Center with family at her side on July 3, 2020.

She was born in Manitowoc, WI, on July 14, 1922 to the late Frank and Olive (Murphy) Reindl. Marguerite was united in marriage to Carl O. Jones on May 5, 1942 at St. James Catholic Church in Madison, they were married over 66 years before Carl passed on Oct. 2, 2008.

Marguerite in survived by her children, Jim (Barb), Katie (Mike), Kristi, Janean, Andrea (Wade), Kevin and daughter-in-law Mary, her grandchildren, Bill (Tom), Bob, Dan (Christy), Pete (Robin), Karen (Jimmy), Steve (Tina), Julie, Jody, Andy(Kristi), Carla (Shauna), Tammy (Duane), Beth (Eric), Russell (Marisa), Shaun (Courtney), Megan (Shane), Willie (Felicia), and Gianna (Andrew), 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Marguerite is further survived by her sister, Mary (Larry) and brother Dave (Cele), as well as sisters-in-law Ann, Marge, Phyllis and Janice and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl Jr., grandsons, Brian and David; and sons-in-law, Dennis and Gene as well as her siblings, Sr Olivia, Francis (Marie), Jerry, Paul, John (Nancy), Inez Ann (Tom), Don and Betsy (Bob).