Marguerite “Marge” C Rosecky

Marguerite “Marge” Catherine Rosecky was born on September 15, 1932.

Marge went to rejoin her divine creator and become our angel on April 8th, 2020. Born to Glen and Ellen Horkan, Marge is the 2nd oldest of 6 kids from Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

She is survived by her 2 sisters; Theresa DeVault and Rita (John) Bill, as well as being an aunt to numerous, well-loved nieces and nephews. Together, Marge and her siblings worked on the farm, and oh the stories they could tell you!

Eventually Marge went to school in Madison, where she attended business school and got set up on a blind date that would change her life forever. Bill (William) Dornfeld was a charming man who swept her off her feet. In 1956, they married and had 5 dynamic children. Sue, Patty, Tom, Mary Jo (Jeff), Nancy. Nancy was always her favorite, not that anyone could blame her. Tom was also her favorite, he is the prodigal son, after all. And, of course Susie was her favorite, because who doesn’t love their first born most? Patty was also her favorite, she did after all gift Marge with her first grandchild. Of course, Mary Jo was also her favorite. Nobody loved her like Mary Jo did.

Marge was a busy woman. Always “up and at ‘em” early in the morning. In the earlier days it was working, and selling Avon, and volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital where she volunteered for 25 years. Later, after Bill passed, she met the next love of her life, Francis Rosecky. She met Francis while she worked at the UW Hospital in the Department of Medicine, he was a steam fitter for UW Madison who was assigned to the UW Hospital. He’d make excuses to pass her desk regularly. Their love was like a mid-life fairy tale. If Bill swept Marge off her feet with his charm, Francis swept her off with his dancing skills! Years of fish fries and polka at Earl and Darlene’s, Sunday morning mass at St. Maria Goretti, countless family celebrations of marriages, births, graduations. Together they were grandparents to; Sarah, Jenna, Kessa, Alanya, Emily, Molly, and Haley, as well as 9 amazing great grandchildren.

Marge was a one of a kind woman. She was loving, tough, fair, thoughtful, charming, and had a fantastic sense of humor. She was a little mysterious, sometimes we’d wonder what she was smiling about. Marge’s laugh will be dearly missed, it lit up her face and our lives. Her magnetic personality quickly attracted friends, and I’m sure she’s having a wild reunion with both her former husbands, her parents, her brothers, cuddling up with her granddaughter Heather, and a rowdy group of friends. I hope the fish is fresh in heaven, that the brandy is flowing, and that the angels know how to play a good polka!

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held for Marge at a date to be determined when we can all get together to honor and revel in her memories. Stay tuned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice or to Camp Wawbeek (sponsored by Easter Seals) where Nancy attends summer camp.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Marge will always be remembered for being a fantastic mother, a devoted friend, and the person we could always turn to in our own moments of struggle. She will be forever missed.