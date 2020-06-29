Marguerite Kelter

Marguerite Kelter, age 100, passed away June 26, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows.

She was the daughter of Edward and Mary (Kotlaba) Cecka. She married Hubert Kelter on November 15, 1938. He preceded her in death July 12, 1986.

Marguerite and Hubert resided on their farm all of their married life. Her interests were as a homemaker, gardener, baker of pies especially, dancing and Polka music.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Henry) Russell and a son, Kenneth (Mary) Kelter, granddaughters, Connie (James) Reeves of Wauwatosa, Heather Laird (Mark Teslik) of Portage, Autumn Laird of Blackhawk and Rosalie Laird (Shawn Fortin) of Pembroke, ON,Canada, son in law, Robert Laird and sisters in law, Eloise Cecka and Dee Cecka.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Laird, her siblings, Arthur Cecka, Caroline Nolden, Eleanor Gieck, Edward Cecka Jr., James Cecka and Donald Cecka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on June 30, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, WI. Burial will be in the church Cemetery.