Marguerite Bedner

by Obituaries

Marguerite Bedner, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at home. She was born on August 13, 1929 to Ernest and Martha (Stevermer) Schmitt in Columbus.

Marguerite married Leo Bedner on September 26, 1950 in East Bristol. Together they raised 7 children on the family farm in Sun Prairie. She attended Sutton Country School in rural Columbus for grade school, St. Joseph’s in East Bristol for middle school, ultimately graduating in 1947 from Columbus High School.

Marguerite was a very hard-working, caring, loving, generous person. She worked at Sacred Hearts School in the lunch program, Sentry Foods in the deli, and prepared many funeral luncheons with St. Martha’s Circle. Marguerite enjoyed many hobbies, playing Scrabble, sewing, crafting, and traveling. She especially loved family gatherings, including making Gingerbread Houses with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Steven (Christine) and Brian, daughters, LuAnn (Thomas) Kranz, Colleen Anacker, Mary (Steven) Novak; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a brother Francis (Erna) Schmitt, and sister-in-law Shirley (Herb) Benish

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Linda Kranz, a son James, a sister Arlene (Harland) Weisensel and brothers Clement (Berna) and Cletus.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s 5 SW and SSM Health At Home Hospice for their kindness and loving care during mom’s brief illness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St, Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.