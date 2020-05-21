Margie M. Peterson-Remmick

Spring Green – Margie M. Peterson-Remmick, age 88 of Spring Green, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on December 28, 1931 in Richland County, Wisconsin to Herman and Mary (Grell) Christian.

She is survived by 8 children, Leo (Marcie) Peterson, Mabel Schofield, Della (Joe) Neumaier, Cindy Kosharek, Rosella (Lee) Gates, Tom Peterson, Esther Peterson, Curtis Peterson Jr.; 21 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 5 sisters; 2 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Curtis Peterson Sr. and Clifford Remmick: a son, John Henry Peterson; 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green with burial in the Arena Cemetery.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.