Margie Hartman

CROSS PLAINS / BLACK RIVER FALLS – Margie Hartman, formerly of Cross Plains and Black River Falls, Wis., passed peacefully in Minneapolis, on Friday, July 19, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; her parents; and her brother, Roger. She is survived by her children, Paul (Martha McIntyre) of Regina, Canada, Christine of Portland, Ore., John (Michele Gersich) of Minneapolis and Mary (David Sisk) of Richland, Wash. She also leaves to mourn her; grandsons, Milo and Nathan Sisk of Seattle, Wash.; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Margie was born to Norwegian immigrants Christian (Alfsonhaugen) and Ragna (nee Nesset) Hagen in Black River Falls, Wis., on March 8, 1924. After graduating from high school, she worked for the Wisconsin Conservation Department (now DNR) as a Conservation Aide. In January 1946, “Margie got her first look at a tall, very skinny, atabrine-yellow, soldier in an ill-fitting uniform,” as George described his return to work after his service in the South Pacific. The two married in Athens, Wis., on Aug. 17, 1948, and they were inseparable for more than 61 years.

Settling in Black River Falls, Margie & George were blessed with their four children. A promotion took the family to the Madison area in 1964, where they became part of the Cross Plains community and especially the St. Francis Xavier parish. Margie volunteered in the school library for many years and was an active singer in the church choir, Middleton Community Choir and the Silver Tones.

After a lengthy retirement, featuring much travel to visit their far-flung children (and much more fishing and hunting), Margie comforted George during his declining years. Following his death, she moved to Minneapolis to be closer to family as her own health challenges grew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Friends are asked to remember Margie by donating to the St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund, the Cross Plains Library or to a cause of their choice.

The family thanks the nurses and staff at Catholic ElderCare for their help over the past six years.

