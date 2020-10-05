Margery Jean Simmons

MIDDLETON – Margery Jean Simmons, age 93, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

She was born on May 7, 1927, in La Crosse, the daughter of Morton and Pearl (Jones) Lund.

Margery graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing right after high school and then completed a B.S./M.S.N. in nursing at the University of Minnesota. She worked at a number of large hospitals including Cook County in Chicago, Swedish Children’s Hospital in Seattle, the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Racine. She was a nursing instructor at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Racine and also the first Director of Nursing at St. Mary’s in Rhinelander, Wis. Margery married the love of her life, Dr. Gerald Simmons, on Sept. 18, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Margery enjoyed swimming, New York Times crossword puzzles, traveling, museums, art, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid reader of English literature, history and astrophysics to name a few. She volunteered for NAMI and a Native American literacy group in Oneida County after she retired. She was a generous soul, belonging to countless humanitarian organizations such as Earth Justice, NAMI and Doctors Without Borders. She will be dearly missed by all those close to her, as she had a heart of gold. Some of the fondest memories were her delicious holiday meals and lively discussions of current events.

Margery is survived by two daughters, Julia Simmons and Wendy Simmons; three sons, Alan Simmons, Craig Simmons and Mark (Dana Green) Simmons; and nine grandchildren, Ryan Brewer, Dr. Erika Brewer, Travis (Melanie) Pommerening (and great-granddaughter, Piper), Brigette Pommerening, Ashley Kudick, and Tyler, Theodore, Marley and Finley Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Lund; husband, Dr. Gerald Simmons; and son, Jeff Simmons.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a small private memorial service for close family members will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI or Doctors Without Borders.

The family members wish to thank Dr. Mariah Quinn and the staff at UW Health, Junction Road, including all the doctors and specialists who cared for her.

