Margaret V. Hamilton

Site staff by Site staff

Margaret V. Hamilton, age 98, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Waterford of Fitchburg Assisted Living facility surrounded by her daughters.

She was born August 24, 1921 in Chicago IL, the daughter of Fred and Violet (Meyer) Schmidt.

Margaret met her future husband, Carl Hamilton, at a dance at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and they were married on May 3, 1947. They made their home in Chicago until 1964 when Carl’s position with Creamery Package was transferred to WI. They lived in Fort Atkinson for the next 40 years.

Margaret reputation as a meticulous homemaker was well deserved. Her conscientious attention to detail made her an excellent seamstress and she took pride in sewing clothing for herself and others. Her other interests included reupholstering and cake decorating. Margaret worked part-time in the libraries of Fort Atkinson elementary schools. She was a long time active member of the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson and sang in the church choir for several years. Later she enjoyed serenading Waterford residents and staff in the dining room.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Mark) Pflughoeft of McFarland and Diane (Bill) Bardosy of Sherwood; five grandsons, Kyle (Aubrey) Pflughoeft, Kennen (Jenny) Pflughoeft, Greg (Amanda) Bardosy, Stephen Bardosy and Paul Bardosy; and four great-grandsons, Crosby, Grady, Rowan, and Remy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 2011.

Margaret was laid to rest on April 30, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson during a private service with Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor officiating.

Our family would like to thank the amazing staff at Waterford of Fitchburg for the friendship and wonderful, loving care Margaret received the past 9 years. In addition, we are grateful for the comfort and support provided by Agrace Hospice staff during the last two months of Margaret’s life. We will never forget your kindness.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com