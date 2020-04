Margaret R. Schnurbusch

Monona – Margaret Rose Schnurbusch, age 78, of Monona, passed away on Sat. April 18,2020, at Heritage Senior Living.

She was born on November 29, 1941, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Elwood and Beverly (Smith) Sewell. Margaret graduated from Madison East High School. She worked in Account Reconciliation for US Bank for many years. Margaret had a great eye for interior decoration. She loved craft fairs, animals, being outdoors, and taking long walks. She was also an avid Packer fan and enjoyed music and dancing. Most importantly, she will be remembered for being a loving and caring mother and friend.

Margaret is survived by two sons, Steve (Lora DiLoreto ) Schnurbusch, Randy (Jessie) Schnurbusch; grandson, Steven (Casey) Sullivan; granddaughter, Rachel Schnurbusch; great-granddaughter, Phoenix Sullivan; brother, Larry (Diane) Sewell; three sisters, Mary Jean (Bob) Martin, Jane (Joe) Peterson, Christine (Tom) Soehner.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Schnurbusch and parents, Elwood and Beverly Sewell.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

