Margaret “Meg” M. O’Connor

Margaret Mary “Meg” O’Connor, 64, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, died on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Margaret O’Connor Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Margaret “Meg” was born on December 11, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Martin L. and Roberta E. (Cartwright) O’Connor. Meg was a pre-school teacher She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Carolyn Connors and brother, Tom O’Connor, and later worked for a Tool & Die company as a secretary for many years. Meg’s faith was very important part of her life, and she taught religious education. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. Meg loved to spend time with family and friends. Meg touched many lives of those she cared for and met.

Meg is survived by her four children, Melissa (Steve) Foulker, Jeff Maluchnik, Joe (Elizabeth) Maluchnik, and Paul Maluchnik; five grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, Teagen, Preston and Saege and one great-granddaughter, Ryleigh. She is further survived by her sisters, Sharon Eddy, Denise (Bruce) Karry, and Patricia (Robert) Yeagley; brother, Donald (Patricia) O’Connor, brother-in-law, Tom Connors and nieces and nephews.

