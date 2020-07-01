Margaret “Meg” Gores

Site staff by Site staff

***The visitation for Meg Gores has been canceled due to COVID-19. Rather, the family will have a small, private memorial mass at 11:00am on Saturday, July 18, 2020, which you may view on Zoom. A link will be made available under “Services” on this website. A “Celebration of Meg’s Life” will be held in 2021, after the pandemic is under control.***

Meg Gores, a longtime writer and editor for the University of Wisconsin-Extension and an aficionado of dogs, birds, and the beauty of the Badger state, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a nearly three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was 68.

Born March 6, 1952, at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah as Margaret Ellen Gores, Meg grew up in Fond du Lac, where she attended St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Mary’s Springs Academy. She graduated from Marian College with a degree in English.

Meg moved to Madison in the 1970s after a short stint in Minneapolis. She left Madison briefly for Chicago, where she obtained a paralegal degree. In all, Meg worked in various roles for the University of Wisconsin for over 40 years before her retirement in June 2017. She worked for the medical school, school of business, agricultural journalism department, and as a publication editor at UW-Extension. She was a public information specialist for UW-Extension at the time of her retirement.

On August 8, 1987, Meg married Greg Wagner in Madison. They renewed their vows in December 2016. Meg and Greg enjoyed taking road trips throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Their favorite places included Door County, the banks of the Mississippi River, the Keweenaw Peninsula, and year-round visits to Holy Hill. They took many walks with their beloved dogs (Tasha, Ginger and Josie) throughout the Westmorland neighborhood and southwest bike path in Madison.

Meg loved all things nature, especially flowers, plants, Wisconsin landscapes, and birds. In fact, her fantasy football team, which was family league runner-up three times in 10 years, was named the Nuthatches.

A gifted writer and voracious reader who loved to learn, Meg took a poetry class in retirement and kept a gratitude journal. She also had a creative eye and a knack for home decorating. Meg’s love of reading brought her to volunteer as a tutor with the Literacy Network in Madison. Most recently, she volunteered with Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton as a writer and editor.

Meg was the firstborn in a family of seven daughters and one son. As such, she was everyone’s big sister, a role she took to heart. Meg was a perfect person to have as a big sister. A born peacemaker. A constant encourager. A lover of family. A great sense of humor. A huge fan of each sibling, in-law, niece, nephew, and her friends. Meg was a great conversationalist. She had a warm personality and always shared a kind word. She took interest in everyone and what they had to say. Meg was a great listener. She was a blessing as a wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor.

In August 2017, Meg was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. There were many hopeful times during her treatment, as well as heartaches. Meg was a favorite patient of the angelic chemo and palliative nurses at SSM Health Cancer Care. The family sends gratitude to her oncologist Dr. Shannon O’Mahar and the team at SSM, including the chemo nurses, reception workers, cleaning personnel, and all the other kind staff members whom Meg engaged with during her appointments. Special love goes out to SSM’s Michelle Vanderbilt, APNP. Michelle visited Meg regularly in her free time after she began home hospice, always helping to improve Meg’s quality of life. Thank you to Agrace Home Hospice, which tended to Meg since January.

The family also extends a heartfelt thank you to Fr. Pat Norris, chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and family friend. Fr. Pat took time for meaningful visits with Meg during her occasional hospital stays and while she was in home hospice, including on the day before Meg passed. Fr. Pat’s words and blessings provided significant comfort to Meg and her loved ones.

Meg’s mother and family would also like to give a huge shout-out to Meg’s husband, Greg. He was forever by Meg’s side, tending to her needs while she was ill, in a calm and encouraging way. We love you, Greg. You are our brother.

In addition to her husband, Meg is survived by her mother, Jeannine Gores; a brother, Paul (Shari) Gores; five sisters, Susan (Keith) Gruber, Carrie Gores Imig, Julie Gores, Amy Gores, and Sarah (Mark) Gores-Lund; sister-in-law, Belindah Anderson; nephews and nieces including: Jared Gores, Chris (Amanda) Gruber, Tom (Leslie) Gores, Michael Imig, Tim Gruber, Max Sandy, Jenna Sandy, Sam Gruber, Margaret Lund, Stan Lund, and Kaziah Anderson (and Kaziah’s children and grandchildren); great nieces and nephews including: Elias Gruber, Charlotte Gruber, Finley Gruber, and the newest “Gores Girl,” Elise Gores.

Meg was preceded in death by her father, Stan Gores; a sister, Jeanie Gores; brothers-in-law, Scott Imig and Clark Anderson; and her parents-in-law Dixie and Leon Wagner.

Meg is also survived by her especially dear friends, Anne Boyle and Susan Anderson, and her beloved beagle, Josie.

In lieu of flowers, Meg had expressed a wish that people honor her memory by supporting their public libraries, adopting a pet, or supporting an animal rescue group.

Godspeed, Meg. You’ve been a blessing to all.