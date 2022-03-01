Margaret ‘Marge’ Ann Nachreiner

by Obituaries

Marge took her last breath looking towards the light of a sunny window on Sunday February 27, 2022. She was born in Roxbury, Wisconsin on April 26, 1931 to August and Aurelia (Breunig) Lochner. Marge attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School and Sauk City High School graduating in 1949. She met her husband Robert (Bob) Nachreiner at a wedding dance at Ganser’s Resort on Fish Lake. Marge accompanied Bob on a journey of military life in the United States Air Force the first four years of their marriage. She was a stay at home mom devoted to her children and husband. After her children were older she sold Avon Products for many years. She worked beside her husband in the shoe store/two way radio shop which they purchased in Sauk City in the later years of their lives. She loved talking with customers and sharing stories. They found themselves retired when in 2005 the store burned. Marge enjoyed bowling and camping at White Mound County Park. She also enjoyed many trips to the “40” with family and friends. Her love of spectating sports was acquired from watching her four older brothers play various sports. She was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and UW sports fan.

She is survived by her husband Bob, children; Sue Nachreiner, Rob (Jackie) Nachreiner, Jan (Bill) Hendrickson, Diane (Phil) Ganser, Dave (Jane) Nachreiner, Paul (Chris) Nachreiner, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Ann Gaukel, brother Earl (Chris) Lochner, sister-in-law Elaine Lochner, in-laws Richard (Mary Frances) Nachreiner, Ray (Martha) Nachreiner, Rita (Jim) Kaiser and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law Laura and Sylvester Nachreiner, brothers Vic (Betty) Lochner, Alex (Amelda) Lochner, Jerry Lochner, Kenny (Mary Jane) Lochner, brothers-in-law Tom Gaukel and Ralph (Polly) Nachreiner.

Her family wishes to thank Dr. Maribeth Baker, Agrace Hospice, especially Kevin, Maplewood Village and Maplewood Sauk Prairie for their care and concern.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM. A mass of Christian burial will follow at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City at 11:30 AM. Interment will be at St. Aloysius cemetery.

