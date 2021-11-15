Margaret L. Murray

by Obituaries

CUBA CITY, WI – Margaret L. Murray, 83, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm. on Wednesday, November 17th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Thursday, November 18th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Margaret was born on June 10, 1938 to Orville & Kathleen (Doering) Grimme in Sherrill, IA. She attended a one room schoolhouse until 8th grade and graduated from Darlington High School. She married Patrick W. Murray on September 24, 1955 in Darlington, WI. Margaret worked as a farmer’s wife for 15 years, she drove school bus for over 20 years and was an Avon rep for over 50 years. She worked at Kwik-Trip for 31 years and since 2004 loved placing foreign exchange students with the group called ICES. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed puzzles, traveling, loved to read, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret is survived by 4 children: Stephen (Krys) Murray of Aubrey, TX, Joe (Cathy) Murray of Lewisville, TX, Dean (Jeanie) Murray of Franklin, WI and Diane (Dallas) Gutierrez of Plano, TX; special daughter, Vera (Tobias) Jost of Frankfurt, Germany; 12 grandchildren: Brittney Murray, Macy Hansen, Haven (Steven) Smith, Kinley Murray, CJ Murray, Tonya Murray, Amy (Sergio) Guerrero, Alyssa Murray, Chad (Lauren) Murray, Mackenzie Murray, Zachary Gutierrez and Zoe Gutierrez; 13 great-grandchildren: Luke, Knox, Joe, Memphis, Maggie, Addison, Oliver, Emma, Ireland, Duke, Cassie, Hoyt & Scarlett; along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville & Kathleen, her husband, Patrick (August 3, 2003), special friend, Ronald Vosberg and a brother, Donald Grimme.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Margaret L. Murray Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Margaret Murray Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.