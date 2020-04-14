Margaret Kruse

Plain – Margaret Kruse, 87 of Plain, WI died Monday, April 13, 2020.

Marge was born August 17, 1932, the youngest of 12 children on the family farm in the township of Franklin, WI. Margaret married Russell Kruse, the love of her life, on May 16, 1958 at St. Luke Catholic Church and remained devoted to each other until his passing in 2015. Together they traveled the Midwest for his job with Edward Kraemer and Sons bridge builders. Both loved to fish in northern WI and were active in the Plain American Legion and Legion Auxiliary.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband Russell, parents W. George and Lola (Pulvermacher) Hausladen, sisters, Sr. M. Agatha Hausladen O.P., Sr. M. Renata Hausladen O.P., Armella (Al) Kowalske, Martha (Edward) Zaidel, Gertrude (Emmert) Oehrlein, and Agnes Hausladen. Brothers, George (Jane), Marcus, Charles (Bernice), Louis, and Ambrose, along with a niece, Linda Hausladen, and nephews Lawrence Zaidel and James Kowalske.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Carolyn (Reider) Hausladen-Frank of Plain, nieces Gloria Derge of Palo Alto CA, Gail Lamberty of Roxbury WI, Carol (Tom) Walsh of Plain WI and Cheryl (Philip) Limmex of Spring Green WI. Surviving nephews are George (Chris) Hausladen of Green Bay WI, Greg (Janet) Zaidel of Milwaukee WI and Dean (Judy) Hausladen of Slinger WI.

A private family mass and burial will be held at St. Luke’s Church and Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Mass intentions or Plain American Legion Post #398.

A very heartfelt Thank You to Dr. Masaru Furukawa and the Staff at Greenway Terrace and Manor for your loving and compassionate care.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.