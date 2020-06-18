Margaret J. Bongard

Site staff by Site staff

FITCHBURG/MARSHALL – Margaret “Peggy” Joan Bongard (Conway) age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home with her family.

Margaret was born on Feb. 15, 1934, to Frank and Lucy Conway in Madison, Wis. On Oct. 20, 1962, she married her late husband Carl Bongard at St. James Catholic Church in Madison, Wis. They lived in Fitchburg, Wis., where they adopted two children. They later moved to Marshall, Wis. in 2007 to be closer to their daughter, Mary.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucy; brothers, Joe, Donald, and Fritz; her husband, Carl; son, Stephen; and two fur kids, Yukon and Dakota.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Ron); and four grandchildren, Becky (Alan), Tiffany (Charles), Crystal (Jacob), and Luke. She was also blessed with three great-grandsons, Tanner, Hunter, and Wesley.

Margaret was a devoted Christian. She was rebaptized in the Jordan River while on a trip to Israel on Nov. 3, 1999.

Margaret attended Edgewood High School and graduated June 5, 1953. She then went on to study for her nursing degree at Madison Vocational. She started her nursing career at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. She also worked in a daycare and was a crossing guard. Although she enjoyed all those careers very much, her most rewarding job was being a full time stay at home mom to Mary and Steve. As a mother she always encouraged her kids to try new things, whether it was learning to play a musical instrument, joining a sports team, or a water ski team. Margaret was very involved with the kid’s afterschool activities; one being spending hours at Law Park while Mary had water ski practice. She also enjoyed family time at the cabin up north where they enjoyed fishing and just being outdoors.

As a grandmother she was very involved in her grandchildren’s activities which included gymnastics, t-ball, softball, baseball, volleyball, 4-H, shooting sports, girl scouts, and most of all, attending almost every one of Crystal’s basketball games. She was referred to as the cheering bulldog for the girls on the court. When her grandchildren were young, she enjoyed taking them to Ella’s Deli for ice cream and to ride the carousel. Her grandchildren will always remember their grandma’s pumpkin pie baking days before thanksgiving, and her never ending hugs and bright smiles.

Margaret was also a great grandma to three grandsons that she loved very much. Any one of these boys were able to put that same smile on her face that we all love so much. Each one of them had a special place in her heart. Great grandma always loved getting a ride on her walker from Tanner, getting “love” (hugs) from Hunter and also hearing baby giggles from Wesley.

Margaret had the most contagious smile, unforgettable laugh, endless warm hugs, and a heart of pure gold. She loved living life to the fullest with her family, and held god close in her heart.

A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on June 27, 2020, at Prairie Creek Refuge Church, 6484 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks will be required to attend. You may bring your own or we will also be providing some at the door. We are also asking that everyone practice social distancing.

Flowers, donations, or condolences can be made to the “Margaret Bongard Memorial”, Prairie Creek Refuge Church, 6484 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

Mom, thank you for all you have done for me, for giving me all the tools I needed to be the best person, mother, and grandmother I could be. As you always told me, I grew in your heart, not under it. Enjoy eternal life, until we meet again.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison(608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com