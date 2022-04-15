Margaret Fry

by Obituaries

Margaret A. Fry, age 77 of Lime Ridge passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

She was born on January 4, 1945 in Tama, Iowa the daughter of Dale and Frances (Matula) Bovenmyer. Margaret married Roland Fry on October 24, 1964.

She enjoyed doing ceramics, owned and operated Concord Ceramics for many years. Survivors include her 4 children, Shirley (Rick) Hohler of Richland Center, John Fry of Lime Ridge, Walter (Tammie) Fry of Cazenovia, Andrew Fry of Tomah, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother, Andrew (Roma) Bovenmyer of Hunington, Indiana, a sister-in-law, Avis (Mike) Frawley of Hillsboro, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Frances Bovenmyer, her husband, Roland Fry and a granddaughter, Ashley Fry.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Stafford Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. followed by graveside services at the Concord Cemetery in Willow Township officiated by Monsignor Roger Scheckel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

