Margaret E. Roisum

Margaret E. Roisum passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1928, in Hub City, Wis., to Charles and Catherine (Slaney) O’Neill and was a lifelong Madison resident. She was a graduate of Central High School and enjoyed staying in touch with her friends and classmates. She married the love of her life, Roger Roisum, on June 25, 1949.

Margaret was a member of St. Dennis Parish and was proud that she was one of its founding members. Throughout the years, she worked at Centralized Accounting, First Wisconsin Bank and Kilowatt Credit Union. She loved being with all her family, including her nieces and nephews. She brought us many happy memories that we will cherish forever.

Margaret is survived by her children, Randy (Nancy), Ralph (Susie), Eric (Sheila), Marie Ackerman (Gene), Joe (Kara) and Lois Kunicki (Walter); in-laws, Dell Dickens, Pat Roisum and Shawn Murphy; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She greeted every grandchild with a hug and recited “how do I love thee, let me count the ways.”

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her children, Stephen (Chris) Roisum, Kay Dickens, Dennis Roisum and Janice Murphy; siblings, Arthur (Eleanor), Mary Jean (Norbert Bormett and David Madigan), Rose (Jack) Reis and Eileen (Glenn) Henry; and sister-in-law, Olive (Donald) Wile.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Friends and family wishing to view the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Margaret’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking on the Watch Webcast link at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A graveside service will follow the Mass at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, at 12 noon on Monday, followed by a lunch back at the church at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Margaret’s name to St. Dennis Catholic School Endowment Fund

